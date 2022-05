THOMASTON, Ga. — Update: It's official. UGA's Travon Walker is the No. 1 draft pick. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2022 NFL Draft starts Thursday night and it’s an exciting time for NFL hopefuls around the country, especially in the Peach State and Central Georgia. One Central Georgian from Thomaston, Travon Walker, is expecting to hear his name called early.

