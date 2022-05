If you’re new to spinning or just a regular who's worn out their kit you need to know the best shoes for Peloton bikes. Stationary bikes have been around for decades, but the popularity of public spin classes kick-started the Peloton trend, which offers high-energy, subscription-based workouts in the home. Buying a Peloton bike isn’t a cheap affair though, so it’s worth doing your research to make sure you purchase the perfect shoes to suit your needs.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO