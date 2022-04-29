ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

April 29 Sartell police blotter

By Editorial
 2 days ago

If you have a tip concerning a crime, call the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, or access its tip site at tricountycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a crime....

Bring Me The News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

A male was fatally shot by members of a police drug task force in central Minnesota Thursday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday that a white male died following an incident just before 6 p.m. near Bowlus in Morrison County, about 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
BOWLUS, MN
KIMT

Major drug bust leads to six arrests in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Son Tells Deputies He Stabbed His Dad During Altercation Near Mankato, Sheriff Says

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by his son Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, in rural Mankato. The 59-year-old homeowner reported that his son had a knife, and had assaulted him before. The dispatch operator also heard “an apparent struggle” happening while law enforcement were en route to the residence. Deputies arrived to find the man’s 24-year-old son waiting outside, who “confirmed the disturbance.” He also told them he stabbed his dad, who was still inside. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, and his son was taken into custody and is waiting criminal charges in the Blue Earth County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically identify suspects before they have been formally charged with a crime.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Dies In ATV Rollover In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater. Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder. Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
STILLWATER, MN
KEYC

Agents investigate fatal shooting by officers near Bowlus

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores and charged them more than advertised. Murder charges filed against South Bend man in death of his father. Updated: 3 hours ago. Travis...
BOWLUS, MN
KDHL AM 920

15 Most Popular Vehicles for Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota

I feel like we haven't talked about catalytic converters in a while. I haven't heard of any major catalytic converter thefts happening recently but there's still, of course, a chance that it could happen to you. There's a way to help prevent the theft of yours and also the state of Minnesota released a list of the vehicles most targeted by catalytic converter thieves.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City man trespasses; tries to fight officers

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Tell City man who trespassed and attempted to fight officers has been charged by the Jasper Police Department (JPD). The man has been identified as 18-year-old Michael James. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Jackson Street about 8:45 a.m. on May 1. James had gained entry into a […]
TELL CITY, IN
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Brainerd investigation reveals one dead and another injured following welfare check

(Crow County, MN) -- Law enforcement officials say one woman was found dead and a man is in custody following a welfare check conducted north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Deputies drove to Smith Road close to the Legionville Road intersection in Unorganized Territory around 8 a.m. Deputies say they found a deceased woman inside the home. A man was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody.
BRAINERD, MN
MIX 108

Superior Police Need Help Locating Person Regarding Theft Investigation

The Superior Police Department reached out for the public's help identifying and locating a person of interest as they conduct a theft investigation. The person in question was captured leaving what appears to be a grocery store. They also appear to be wearing a hoodie, hat and jacket. Although Superior Police acknowledge the photo quality isn't of the best quality, they're hoping someone in the Northland knows who this is.
SUPERIOR, WI

