ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Brookville Neighbors Rescue Their Tiny Church

By Stephanie Faughnan
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnMa3_0fNlHUnV00
Brookville neighbors own the Barnegat Community Church on Old Brookville Road as of a year ago. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

BROOKVILLE – Old Brookville Road winds past charming homes and a pristine pond to a tiny white church adorned with a bright red door at its center point.

The marquee board outside the Barnegat Community Church wishes those who pass a Happy Spring without reference to scheduled worship service times.

That’s because – there’s nothing set in stone when it comes to gathering people inside the quintessential building with an interesting past.

Once known as the Brookville United Methodist Church, the property changed hands just shy of a year ago when a small group of neighbors formed a non-profit and bought the property for $5,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DyFe_0fNlHUnV00
Photo by Stephanie Faughnan

The investment not only preserves history and the picturesque landscape, it also provides a sense of unity and fellowship opportunities as a non-denominational house of worship.

Back in 1865, the original deed to the property conveyed the church grounds to some old familiar area names. Mosley Headley transferred his interest in the land to himself and four members of the Corlis family as Trustees for the Methodist Episcopal Church.

Vearl Harrington, one of the church’s owners, said she researched the history leading to the start of the Brookville United Methodist Church. She discovered it was initially a small shed located by the pond down the road.

“I have about six or seven little children’s Bibles dating back to 1862,” said Harrington. “At some point during the end of the 1800s, early 1900s, a lot of people moved out of Brookville, and the church closed.”

Harrington said she read a woman named Myra Bachman who said the church was not open in 1923. But, as more people moved into the community, Bachman became part of the group who decided they wanted to reopen the small plain-looking building – albeit with some changes.

The new upgrades included the addition of wainscoting, floors, pews, and the belfry bell.

Fifty years ago, Barnegat volunteer firefighter Tom Tansley attended Sunday School classes at the Brookville United Methodist Church as a ten-year-old boy. He credited both the Bachman and Pierce families’ active roles in the local church.

“We had church on the last Sunday of the month,” Tansley recalled. “Reverend Stanley Wagg, who was the pastor of the Barnegat United Methodist Church, came out there for our formal church service at noon on those fourth Sundays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQRei_0fNlHUnV00
Photo by Stephanie Faughnan

On the other three Sundays of the month, Tansley said children sat in one part of the church and used flannel graphs to discuss Bible stories. Meanwhile, the adults formed a separate circle and read through the Bible after singing a couple of hymns.

According to Tansley, he saw the largest gathering of the congregation back in 1968 or 1969 when people actually stood outside to attend the Christmas Eve service.

Twenty years later, Brookville resident Tracey Betrix and her family found a home at the same church. Betrix, raised Catholic, said she instantly bonded with the congregation and enrolled her children in the Sunday school.

By that time, services were the first Sunday of the month, led by a different Reverend Wagg.

“Carole Wagg was our minister at that time,” said Betrix. “She’s since passed away.”

Although there’s no indication that the two were related, both led services at the Barnegat United Methodist Church and the Brookville United Methodist Church.

During a tour of the inside building, Betrix provided some insight regarding the stained glass windows. She credited the late Frank Milano, the owner of Milano Tile Showroom, with their artistic design.

Even before the locals took ownership of the property, Brookville residents became involved in preserving the church area. Money raised from a Brooksville Days Festival in 2000 helped fund a new retaining wall. Two years later, the community came together and paid to lift the crumbling foundation and put a new one under it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9dR7_0fNlHUnV00
Photo by Stephanie Faughnan

A Bible verse proclaims that “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” According to Betrix, the pews were sometimes occupied by just that number of people.

Throughout the country, the Methodist Church owned significant real estate. However, a decline in congregational sizes has made keeping churches open a concerning issue.

“In 2020, the Methodists called the church treasurer and said they wanted to close the building,” Harrington recalled. “We talked about it for about a year before we decided to buy it. Finally, we all decided to invest in it because we really love the church.”

The neighbors involved in the project all contributed their talents to make improvements to the structure. One person worked on the floors, another the HVAC, while someone else helped with the electrical and another, the tree work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNzoI_0fNlHUnV00
Stained glass windows were artistically designed by the late Frank Milano of Milano Tile Showroom. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

People who want to use the church for a special occasion can do so. However, a possible limitation is that the building has no bathrooms or running water.

One thing appears reminiscent of the days when Tom Tansley and his family went to the Waretown United Methodist Church.

“We had people standing for our Christmas Eve service,” said Tracey Betrix. “We haven’t had another since then and aren’t sure when we’ll plan our next one.”

Comments / 2

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Whiting Assembly Of God Celebrates The Residents At AristaCare

WHITING – To bring smiles to the residents of AristaCare at Whiting, the Whiting Assembly of God together with their church members donated 16 Easter baskets. The Easter baskets included sweet treats, snacks, holiday clothing, baseball caps, playing cards, word search books, coloring pages, crayons, colored pencils and many items to help the residents celebrate Easter.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Odyssey

Take Me To Church

I recently attended a church service with one of my best friends who frequents this particular church. She had been asking me for the past two weeks to join her, but the timing never seemed right for me. That is to say that no I am not an avid church-goer even though I am catholic. Yes, I am a terrible catholic.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Society
International Business Times

Student Dies While Re-Enacting Jesus' Crucifixion On Good Friday

A college student in Nigeria collapsed on the ground and died while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday. The audience members reportedly thought it was all a part of the show. The deceased, identified as Sule Ambrose, 25, participated in the Passion Play, a dramatic portrayal of Christ's crucifixion,...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church#Congregational Church#Bible Church
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Slate

The Complicated Feud That Started When Marjorie Taylor Greene Said Satan Was Controlling the Catholic Church

Last week, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in an interview that she believed Satan was controlling the Catholic Church. It’s not unusual for Greene to make inflammatory comments, but this case was different. Her remark kicked off a fight between her ultraconservative Catholic allies and other deeply conservative Catholics, complete with name-calling: “grifter,” “craven enabler,” “disgrace,” “whore.”
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Conversation U.S.

What is a Latter-day Saint temple?

Temples in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often referred to as the Mormon church, have long been a site of curiosity, suspicion and admiration. Grand, sometimes even imposing structures, temples are among the most distinctive symbols of the church. Temples are where the faith’s most sacred rites...
WASHINGTON, DC
Countrymom

He had two wives in neighboring towns

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by my husband; used with permission. My husband worked with a man that had two wives in neighboring towns. This man worked in the sales department and “traveled” a lot, or so he told his wives. This was his excuse for being gone several nights each week with his different wives. No one was the wiser, not even my husband until the man was arrested at work one day.
Fox News

Revive your faith through true worship

The Bible tells us, "Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom" (2 Corinthians 3:17) and that "God has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power and love and sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7). As Christians, we must take stock of our lives and...
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
Jersey Shore Online

Manchester Schools Partner Up With Cat Rescue

MANCHESTER – It is all fur one as students team up with an animal rescue organization for learning – and to help animals find homes. Manchester Middle School teacher Kristine LaPorte proposed the project whereby the school district has formed a partnership with All Fur One Pet Rescue (AFO) in Toms River as a method to engage students while meeting curriculum standards.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy