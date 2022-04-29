ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville Election preview: Jacquelyn Weih

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
PERRYVILLE — Jacquelyn Weih is on the ballot to become a Perryville Town Commissioner in order to learn more about how the town operates.

“I don’t know what they’re doing with tax increases and I’m trying to figure out why, “Weih said. “And the bulk of the argument about the trash company was their fee, which appeared because it was the way the contract was written.”

“I’m frustrated because I’m not that involved,” Weih, 40, said.

Weih said she wanted to go, as a resident, and ask questions but wasn’t sure how that would be received.

“If I go to the police chief for example and ask, ‘Why are you doing for this ... would he have a discussion with me.’”

Weih thinks it should be that way.

“I’m going to try to change it,” she said.

In her observation she said it seems every issue before the board gets emotional.

“Everybody seems to be mad about one thing or another,” she said. “They need to put emotions aside and talk about it.”

An attorney by trade, Weih believes she can bring her negotiating skills to the board of town commissioners.

“I want to be involved in a way that I can help productive decisions be made,” she said. “Residents want to see progress and tangible results.”

Raised in Long Island, NY she’s lived in Perryville several times, and has been a town resident for the past 12 years.

“This is a really good small town community,” she said. “I love it here. Our library is amazing and I like it that everything is so accessible.”

If she were to get elected Weih said she would make it her job to figure out all the issues that frustrate her from the outside looking in and then explain them to everyone else.

“I don’t want to be frustrated by everything around me but I don’t have enough information,” she said. “If I’m part of it I could get that.”

And she wants Perryville to remain Perryville.

“There’s a way to have visitors come in and have that tax revenue and keep Perryville the way it is,” she said. “I would like to be part of what happens.”

CBS Baltimore

Hogan Touts Redevelopment Plan For Defunct Maryland Naval Base, Economic Growth

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan described the redevelopment of a defunct Cecil County naval base as a “game-changing step forward” for Maryland during a ceremony on Thursday. The Maryland state government plans to redevelop the Bainbridge Naval Training Center along with more than 400 acres along the Interstate 95 corridor in an effort to bring thousands of jobs to a part of Maryland that “is home to a major distribution and logistics market,” Hogan said in a social media post. The entire mission of our state government is keeping Maryland open for business. Today we celebrated the culmination of decades of...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan urges Marylanders to get vaccinated with $1M prize on the line

(The Center Square) – With the grand prize drawing nearing for the Vax Cash 2.0 promotion, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging residents to become vaccinated. The governor announced the $1 million grand prize drawing will be held on Tuesday. Hogan said residents have until Monday to become vaccinated to qualify for the drawing. “Getting […] The post Hogan urges Marylanders to get vaccinated with $1M prize on the line appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland gubernatorial candidate’s financial connections pose conflict problems

ANNAPOLIS — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has a cannabis conundrum. In 2018, Moore was awarded more than $1.6 million in stocks in a marijuana company that does extensive business in Maryland and served on its board while a candidate. His connection to Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries (GTI), one of the largest cannabis companies in […] The post Maryland gubernatorial candidate’s financial connections pose conflict problems appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Cecil Whig

