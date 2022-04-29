Perryville Election preview: Jacquelyn Weih

PERRYVILLE — Jacquelyn Weih is on the ballot to become a Perryville Town Commissioner in order to learn more about how the town operates.

“I don’t know what they’re doing with tax increases and I’m trying to figure out why, “Weih said. “And the bulk of the argument about the trash company was their fee, which appeared because it was the way the contract was written.”

“I’m frustrated because I’m not that involved,” Weih, 40, said.

Weih said she wanted to go, as a resident, and ask questions but wasn’t sure how that would be received.

“If I go to the police chief for example and ask, ‘Why are you doing for this ... would he have a discussion with me.’”

Weih thinks it should be that way.

“I’m going to try to change it,” she said.

In her observation she said it seems every issue before the board gets emotional.

“Everybody seems to be mad about one thing or another,” she said. “They need to put emotions aside and talk about it.”

An attorney by trade, Weih believes she can bring her negotiating skills to the board of town commissioners.

“I want to be involved in a way that I can help productive decisions be made,” she said. “Residents want to see progress and tangible results.”

Raised in Long Island, NY she’s lived in Perryville several times, and has been a town resident for the past 12 years.

“This is a really good small town community,” she said. “I love it here. Our library is amazing and I like it that everything is so accessible.”

If she were to get elected Weih said she would make it her job to figure out all the issues that frustrate her from the outside looking in and then explain them to everyone else.

“I don’t want to be frustrated by everything around me but I don’t have enough information,” she said. “If I’m part of it I could get that.”

And she wants Perryville to remain Perryville.

“There’s a way to have visitors come in and have that tax revenue and keep Perryville the way it is,” she said. “I would like to be part of what happens.”