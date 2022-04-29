Perryville Election preview: Michelle Linkey

PERRYVILLE — If she is re-elected on May 10, Michelle Linkey will begin her 7th term as a Perryville Town Commissioner.

“The (Hollywood) casino came the year I was elected,” Linkey said.

Over the years in office, she has been appointed by the town’s mayors to different roles, including Planning and Zoning, Public Works, Parks and Recreation and now Public Safety.

“They all have such different aspects,” she said. “It’s been interesting to see all the different sides.”

Linkey, 55, said she likes all the possibilities coming with Great Wolf Lodge being built next door to the casino, but she doesn’t want to forget the old town part of Perryville.

“I want to keep the downtown focused on the parks and Rodgers Tavern,” Linkey said. “I like the small, quiet, quaintness where you can get some ice cream, take a walk.”

If re-elected, she would work to continue the development of Ice House Park with amenities for older kids.

“The development should be at Ice House and Lower Ferry because it’s walkable and it’s downtown,” she said. “But I would like to see soccer fields at Perryville Community Park.”

Linkey believes once Great Wolf is up and running the revenue from the resort will bolster the town’s plans for parks and other amenities.

Calling herself “solutions oriented,” Linkey said she likes the challenges of town government.

“That shows up a lot during budget season where we have to come up with a way to make it work,” she said. “I’m the one asking ‘How can we get this’ and ‘How can we do that?’”

After more than a dozen years on the board of town commissioners Linkey said there are a few regrets.

“I wish we could have gotten the shops next to the train station,” she said. And she would have liked to have a Dollar General store. “None of that is the town’s fault. It just didn’t work.”

She’d also like to have a dog park and a skateboard park and she hopes that the former outlet mall property will be kept a retail hub instead of warehousing.

All this she feels could be accomplished if she is re-elected.

“I’m open. I’m a team player, a good listener, and a hard worker,” she said.