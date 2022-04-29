ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

Perryville Election preview: Michelle Linkey

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhLO3_0fNlH8i000

PERRYVILLE — If she is re-elected on May 10, Michelle Linkey will begin her 7th term as a Perryville Town Commissioner.

“The (Hollywood) casino came the year I was elected,” Linkey said.

Over the years in office, she has been appointed by the town’s mayors to different roles, including Planning and Zoning, Public Works, Parks and Recreation and now Public Safety.

“They all have such different aspects,” she said. “It’s been interesting to see all the different sides.”

Linkey, 55, said she likes all the possibilities coming with Great Wolf Lodge being built next door to the casino, but she doesn’t want to forget the old town part of Perryville.

“I want to keep the downtown focused on the parks and Rodgers Tavern,” Linkey said. “I like the small, quiet, quaintness where you can get some ice cream, take a walk.”

If re-elected, she would work to continue the development of Ice House Park with amenities for older kids.

“The development should be at Ice House and Lower Ferry because it’s walkable and it’s downtown,” she said. “But I would like to see soccer fields at Perryville Community Park.”

Linkey believes once Great Wolf is up and running the revenue from the resort will bolster the town’s plans for parks and other amenities.

Calling herself “solutions oriented,” Linkey said she likes the challenges of town government.

“That shows up a lot during budget season where we have to come up with a way to make it work,” she said. “I’m the one asking ‘How can we get this’ and ‘How can we do that?’”

After more than a dozen years on the board of town commissioners Linkey said there are a few regrets.

“I wish we could have gotten the shops next to the train station,” she said. And she would have liked to have a Dollar General store. “None of that is the town’s fault. It just didn’t work.”

She’d also like to have a dog park and a skateboard park and she hopes that the former outlet mall property will be kept a retail hub instead of warehousing.

All this she feels could be accomplished if she is re-elected.

“I’m open. I’m a team player, a good listener, and a hard worker,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Construction Has Started on the Tallest Building in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Construction has officially started on the new tallest building in Downtown Salisbury. It will be a 12 story high-rise apartment complex called “The Ross.” Many are excited to see the progress of the area. The building will have 100 units and it's 93,000 square feet....
SALISBURY, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
659
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy