‘Top Chef’ season 19 Power Rankings: Week 9

Si Spurrier and Matias Bergara continue to tell an awe-inspiring story using no text outside of an unknown alien language in Step by Bloody Step #3. The third entry sees the young nameless girl go against her giant protector’s wishes like a rebellious teenager. She attends a royal ball she gets invited to by the story’s ostensible main antagonist, who has tracked the two of them down. The young girl is easily manipulated by the majestic palace ship she’s brought to, and before you know it, she’s given a makeover and wining and dining with a bunch of royal strangers. Meanwhile, a war rages outside between her host and a race of lizard-like alien creatures. However, her armored guardian feels doubtful as she watches the fight go on.
