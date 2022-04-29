ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Announces New Tour With a Stop in Nashville this Fall

By Donna Vissman
GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Lizzo  just announced The Special Tour with support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL with a stop at Bridgestone Arena...

