Cancer

Gilead Earnings Beat Street Estimates, Writedown Taken on Cancer Drug

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said its first-quarter revenue rose 3%, helped by sales of HIV drug Biktarvy and COVID antiviral Veklury, but the company reported a net loss as it wrote down the value of its 2020 acquisition of Immunomedics following recent trial results for cancer drug...

STOCKS

