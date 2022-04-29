Fixing San Francisco

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPIX) — Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday clarified statements he made a day earlier about the coronavirus in the United States, saying the disease is under better control in the U.S, but that the pandemic isn’t over. It marked a bit of a change in tone from what he said in interviews Tuesday. “We are certainly, right now, in this country, out of the pandemic phase,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told PBS NewsHour. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are...

