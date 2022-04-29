ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fixing San Francisco

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the first year of the pandemic, San...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the coronavirus is under better control in the United States. but the pandemic isn't over — and the challenge is how to keep improving the situation. “We are in a different moment of the pandemic,” said Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, in...
U.S. POLITICS
Salina Post

Fauci changes his mind, says pandemic is not over

WASHINGTON (AP) —Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the coronavirus is under better control in the United States. but the pandemic isn’t over — and the challenge is how to keep improving the situation. “We are in a different moment of the pandemic,” said Fauci, the nation’s top...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: After Optimistic Comment, Fauci Cautions Pandemic Isn’t Over in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPIX) — Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday clarified statements he made a day earlier about the coronavirus in the United States, saying the disease is under better control in the U.S, but that the pandemic isn’t over. It marked a bit of a change in tone from what he said in interviews Tuesday. “We are certainly, right now, in this country, out of the pandemic phase,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told PBS NewsHour. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Mayor#Covid#Drug Overdose#State Of Emergency
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

Walgreens, Drugmakers Blame Others For San Francisco's Opioid Crisis

Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance and other defendants on Tuesday said they were not to blame for the opioid crisis in San Francisco, and that they acted responsibly when providing legal medications to patients in pain. "Almost all of those prescriptions were written by good, well-meaning doctors," Walgreens attorney Kate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Prepare for 'mass-overdose' events from fentanyl, DEA warns police nationwide

The leading U.S. drug enforcement agency issued an unprecedented warning to law enforcement nationwide to brace for a spike in “fentanyl-related mass-overdose” deaths as Mexican cartels push the drug into the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to federal, state, and local law enforcement departments...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ars Technica

As gonorrhea becomes untreatable, a repurposed vaccine may prevent it

An existing vaccine that prevents meningococcal disease may also be up to 40 percent effective at preventing gonorrhea infections, which are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, with some strains completely incurable. This discovery is according to a series of studies and commentaries published Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Though...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Coronavirus study: Most Americans have already had COVID-19

Some 58% of the U.S. population overall and a whopping 75% of younger children have been infected with the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday. The results, which were determined by a nationwide blood survey, come as cases are on the increase across the nation, fueled...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy