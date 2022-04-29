The Idaho Way: Security company receives a paltry fine after Boise mall shooting

By Scott McIntosh, opinion editor

Fourteen-thousand, five-hundred two dollars.

That’s the fine imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against Professional Security Consultants Inc., a Los Angeles-based company that provided security for the Boise Towne Square at the time of a deadly shooting last year.

Jacob Bergquist on Oct. 25 killed 26-year-old security guard Jo Acker, of Caldwell, and 49-year-old customer Roberto Padilla Arguelles in the shooting. Bergquist later died following a shootout with police.

A federal investigation into the labor practices of Professional Security Consultants found that the company repeatedly exposed its employees at the Boise mall to workplace violence hazards and failed to follow its own procedures for interacting with armed individuals to enforce the mall’s code of conduct.

OSHA cited the company for not instituting controls to protect security workers from hazards likely to cause death or serious physical harm.

For that, the agency proposed a penalty of $14,502.

That’s it.

A fine of $14,502 is way too light of a penalty for such a serious offense.

Read my full column here on why I think this dishonors the memory of the two victims of the shooting .

Interfaith Sanctuary gets approval

Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers answers questions during an appeal to the Boise City Council regarding it’s request to renovate the former Salvation Army store and office at 4306 W. State St. into a new homeless shelter. Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise City Council did the difficult but right thing Tuesday night. In spite of sustained, vocal opposition to Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed State Street location from many neighbors, a 4-2 majority of the council voted to overrule the city’s planning commission, and allow the project to move forward with additional conditions.

Read our full editorial here on why this was the right call.

Oh, grow up

A series of new apartment buildings have popped up along Myrtle Street in Downtown Boise in a relatively short span of time—redefining the area. Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

It’s becoming nearly impossible for many people to live in Boise. With home prices and rents skyrocketing, some families are reporting they have to utilize homeless shelters, despite being employed, as Sally Krutzig reported this week.

The situation is unsustainable and unacceptable. It is the outcome of population migration patterns and employment trends and speculators, and many factors beyond policymakers’ control. But it is also the outcome of city policy, policy that can be changed. At bottom, the problem is that it costs too much to build new housing units. As Rachel Spacek reported last week, when developer Clay Carley put down $7.5 million to build The Lucy, he found he was still out $1 million three years later. So rents had to go up for him to make a profit.

Opinion writer Bryan Clark says this policy fix could put a huge dent in Boise’s housing affordability problem .

Attack on public education

Rod Gramer

We have all witnessed the dysfunction, vitriol and attacks on education in the Idaho Legislature, at local school board meetings, and even at one of our community colleges, which has landed it on probation and left it without a functioning board of trustees. We have even seen three attempts in the last four years to privatize education by providing taxpayer money to private and religious schools.

Rod Gramer, director of Idaho Business for Education, writes that the attack on public education didn’t start in Idaho; it was imported by conflict entrepreneurs.

Endorsements are coming

The midterm primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. iStockphoto/Getty Images

This Sunday, we kick off our series of endorsements in statewide races and individual legislative races. On Sunday, we start with our endorsement in our race for Idaho lieutenant governor between Scott Bedke and Priscilla Giddings. Stay tuned for more to follow.

I’m listening

Send me your story ideas, news tips, questions, comments, or anything else on your mind. You can reach me via email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

What you’re saying

This week, we received letters to the editor on Idaho’s abortion bill, Ammon Bundy, legislators who voted to restrict citizen initiatives, Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed move to State Street, Canyon County coroner’s race, putting the country first, Simpson and Trump, ducking debates and attack ads. You can read more letters by clicking here .

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here .

