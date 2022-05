Comedian Mike Birbiglia performs his one-man show “The Old Man and the Pool” at Steppenwolf Theatre through the end of the month and he describes it as a “story that starts at my doctor’s office, for my annual checkup. I do the pulmonary test, where you blow into the tube, and I did so poorly that the doctor said, just based on that, he would think I was having a heart attack.” That sent ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO