Kaman (KAMN -6.41%) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Kaman Corporation Q1 2022 earnings call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Kary Bare. You may begin. Kary Bare -- Head of Investor Relations. Good morning. Welcome...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO