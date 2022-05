FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A district court judge in Fremont County who would have presided over the Barry Morphew trial resigned this month, citing health reasons. Barry Morphew has been accused in the past of murdering his wife Suzanne Morphew, who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 while reportedly out on a bike ride in Chaffee County. The case was set to go to trial in Fremont County until the prosecution filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice. The dismissal was granted, but it could be filed again in the future. The dismissal came just nine days before the trial was scheduled to start.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO