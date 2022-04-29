ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it would be a 'big mistake' for the GOP to make Trump its 2024 presidential nominee

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

While Donald Trump has not formally declared that he will be running for president in 2024, he has dropped major hints about doing so.

REUTERS/Emily Elconin

  • Former AG William Barr said it would be a "big mistake" for Trump to be the GOP's nominee in 2024.
  • "I don't think he should be our nominee — the Republican Party nominee," Barr said on Newsmax.
  • Barr and Trump have hit out at each other since Barr's memoir was released in March.

Former Attorney General William Barr said this week that he thought the Republican Party would be making a "big mistake" if it picked Donald Trump as its 2024 presidential nominee.

Barr made the statement during a Thursday appearance on the Newsmax show "Spicer & Co." He told host Sean Spicer, a fellow Trump administration alum, that he thought Trump should not be on the GOP's 2024 ticket.

"I don't think he should be our nominee — the Republican Party nominee," Barr said. "And I think Republicans have a big opportunity — it would be a big mistake to put him forward."

While Trump has not formally declared that he will be running for president in 2024, he has dropped major hints about doing so. For instance, in January, he called himself the "45th and 47th" president in a video filmed by a golfing buddy.

Senior Republican lawmakers like Lindsey Graham have also backed Trump's potential candidacy in 2024. Graham said in February that Trump has a "great chance" of becoming president in 2024 and that the spot on the GOP ticket was "his nomination for the taking."

Barr and Trump have had a tense relationship, particularly after a rocky stretch during the last months of the Trump administration .

In March, Barr released a book called " One Damn Thing After Another ," in which he refuted Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, writing: "The election was not 'stolen.' Trump lost it."

During an interview with NBC in March, Barr said that Trump never had a "good idea" of what the roles of the president or the Justice Department were .

Responding to Barr's claims, Trump released a letter calling him "slow" and "lethargic" and a "big disappointment."

The letter kicked off a feud between the two, with Barr calling Trump "childish" and accusing the former president of throwing a "tantrum."

In March, Barr also prodded Trump repeatedly, saying Trump was not his "idea of a president." On a separate NBC appearance ,  Barr said working with Trump was like "wrestling an alligator " and that the former president loved being "surrounded by yes men."

Comments / 1258

Carol FromFlorida
2d ago

well of course it would be a mistake to make tRump the 2024 presidential nominee ..... one doesn't need to be Captain Obvious to see that 😁😁😁

Reply(217)
223
Welcome to the NWO
2d ago

Unfortunately if Trump isn't the nominee if he chooses to run there are a lot of people who believe in America first policies , so they better have one heck of a frontrunner willing to actually put Americans first.

Reply(124)
111
scott
2d ago

I have lived through a few elections. I have said since I was a teenager that we don't need a politican for a president, we need a business person. people didn't like Trump, because he was Donald Trump. im not a huge fan, but liked his policies. that is what it is about. we can not keep going the way it is, it just can't. we can not keep letting the government pay for everything, that's not how this country was founded. there needs to be changes. term limits and age limits need to be implemented. why someone in there 80s would want to be in a position like that. power, only reason. of, course, this is my opinion, but I would like to think it's not only my opinion

Reply(45)
116
