NatWest posts Q1 profit rise as increasing rates boost income

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British state-backed bank NatWest reported an increase in first quarter profits on Friday, as rising interest rates and higher income boosted the lender’s performance.

NatWest reported pre-tax profits of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.50 billion) for the first three months of the year, up from 885 million pounds the previous year, restated to exclude its axed Irish business.

The profit was well ahead of the 755 million pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

