Las Vegas, NV

Fans show off their skills at the NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
At the NFL Draft fan experience, it's not only the prospects who are trying to impress the scouts, fans were also showing off their talents.

Fans took their competition seriously by testing their jumping skills and speed.

For some fans, this is their first draft. One fan said he is not a big sports fan, but after coming to this year's draft, he says his views have certainly changed.

"Like I said I'm not really big into football, but I have to say it has been fun, I'm having a blast."

