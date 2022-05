Ji So-Yun will leave Chelsea Women at the end of the season after eight years with the club and having helped the Blues to 11 trophies during that time. The Chelsea midfielder will remain part of the squad as they continue to battle with Arsenal for the Women's Super League title, as well as a second successive FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 15, before heading back to South Korea to be closer to home following the end of her contract.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO