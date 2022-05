Earlier this year Becky Lynch jumped in the ring with one of WWE's biggest legends in Lita, and now she is more than ready to throw down with another Legend of the Attitude Era. That would be Trish Stratus, and Lynch talked about the possibility of a match between them during her recent appearance on Drew Garabo Live Featured Cut of the Day. Lynch said she's more than ready to go if Trish wants a battle, and even thew in that when she faced Lita she was facing someone that inspired her, so if she could take down someone she looked up to, imagine what she could do to someone she wasn't that big a fan of. You can read her comments below (via Wrestling News).

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO