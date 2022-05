“The design of the Garmin Vivosmart 5 won't make you look twice, but the comprehensive Garmin Connect platform makes this a fitness tracker a standout.”. I’m usually the first to call out companies that seem to ignore design, or put it way down the list of importance when making a new wearable. I think it’s crucial that a product we put on our bodies be at least vaguely attractive. But I’m willing to go easy on Garmin, as although the Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker is terribly generic to look at, it gets the other most important aspect of wearables — the app — exactly right. Let’s talk about how a superb user experience saves the Vivosmart 5 from being passed by.

