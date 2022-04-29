First-Time Home Buyers Workshop

Payment installments have helped consumers make the purchases they couldn’t have made otherwise. Brands such as Affirm, Klarna, and Afterpay offer payment plans for various online retailers. The companies let consumers break considerable prices of products into weekly or monthly payments. These payment plans can offer 0zero interest, which allows you to repay debts with no additional charges. Paying in installments can be an alternative to credit cards. Circa is one company that wants to utilize payment plans for rent.
