Rick Caruso's campaign spending tops $23 million in L.A. mayor's race

Dan O'Dowd, Santa Barbara millionaire, United States Senate candidate and founder of Green Hills Software and The Dawn Project, has launched a multi-million dollar ad campaign targeted at Tesla Motors and their famous autonomous driving software. O'Dowd is one of 23 candidates featured on the nonpartisan primary ballot for California. He has maintained, though, that he does not plan to actively campaign against any of those candidates, or current Senator Alex Padilla.This has raised questions about the legitimacy of his campaign and whether it is purely an attack on his primary business competitor in Tesla. On his personal LinkedIn page, O'Dowd's headline...

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO