ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rick Caruso's campaign spending tops $23 million in L.A. mayor's race

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 2 days ago

Rick Caruso’s campaign has spent more than $23...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Senate candidate, tech CEO Dan O'Dowd launches multi-million dollar ad campaign targeted at Tesla

Dan O'Dowd, Santa Barbara millionaire, United States Senate candidate and founder of Green Hills Software and The Dawn Project, has launched a multi-million dollar ad campaign targeted at Tesla Motors and their famous autonomous driving software. O'Dowd is one of 23 candidates featured on the nonpartisan primary ballot for California. He has maintained, though, that he does not plan to actively campaign against any of those candidates, or current Senator Alex Padilla.This has raised questions about the legitimacy of his campaign and whether it is purely an attack on his primary business competitor in Tesla. On his personal LinkedIn page, O'Dowd's headline...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy