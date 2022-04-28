Everything you need for the 2022 NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is heading back to Heinz Field, this time donning the Steelers black and gold. Pittsburgh delivered the first major surprise of the 2022 NFL Draft, opting to take Pickett with the 20th pick and making him the first quarterback off the board in Las Vegas. Pickett entered the...
LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Chris Olave was drafted 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Olave is the second Buckeye receiver taken in the first round after Garrett Wilson was selected 10th overall by the New York Jets. Wilson and Olave are […]
The Minnesota Vikings made some noise in more ways than one in the opening night of the 2022 NFL draft. They traded away their No. 12 overall pick and paved the way for their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions, to move up on the board and draft standout receiver Jameson Williams.
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
LAS VEGAS (WJW)– The NFL honored former player Dwayne Haskins with a moment of the silence prior to the start of Thursday night’s draft. The large Las Vegas crowd went quiet and the screens on stage faded to black. Haskins, 24, died on April 9 after being hit...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even though the Raiders don’t have a Draft pick until Friday, Raider Nation was still out in full force Thursday, soaking in day one of the draft. Fans, former Raiders, and current Raiders, including kicker Daniel Carlsson, came out to Drai’s at The Cromwell for the official watch party. “What a […]
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. OL Reign at Washington, 5 p.m. San Diego Wave FC at Houston, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m. Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m. Sunday,...
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m. Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) St. Louis...
E_Walsh (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Harrison (2), Engel (2), Pollock (2). HR_Anderson (3), Robert (3). S_McGuire (1). Suarez pitched to 5 batters in the 5th. HBP_Barria (Harrison). Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley. T_2:55. A_33,762 (40,615).
The B1G continues to be stuck on the No. 7. In the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the B1G had 7 players selected to open the event on Saturday afternoon. The league also had 7 picks in each of the first three rounds. Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele...
LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and with only the signing of undrafted free agents remaining, the Dallas Cowboys have addressed multiple needs and found future starters with their nine picks. In case you missed any of the Silver Star Nation’s...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. The second day of the NFL draft ended appropriately with another wide receiver being selected. The San Francisco 49ers selected speedster Danny Gray from SMU with the last pick of the third round, No. 105 overall. Through three rounds, 17 receivers were selected, more than any other position.
Georgia’s defense dominated the first round of the NFL draft 3 1/2 months after whipping Alabama in the national championship game. The surprising part was that linebacker Nakobe Dean wasn’t among the Bulldogs whose names were called Thursday night. Dean, who watched a half dozen of his ex-teammates...
