Premier League

Jordan Henderson On The Moment He Knew Klopp Was The Start Of Something Special

By Jordan J. Keeble
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a momentous time to be a Liverpool fan. In case you missed it, somehow, Jürgen Klopp signed a new deal to stay with the club into 2026 - a full two more years after his original deal was set to expire. There’s been loads from the manager himself about how...

Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Jordan Henderson
