ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Manchester Man Charged for 28 Counts of Arson Including Major Wildfire

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has announced 28 charges of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Daily Voice

PA Dad Abused 3-Month-Old Causing Swollen Brain, Cut Eye: Report

A Pennsylvania dad assaulted his infant son causing facial bruises and brain swelling, then lied about how the injuries were suffered, Lancaster Online reports citing police and related paperwork.Raydel Montero-Rico, 22, of Lancaster, only took the infant to a hospital in Hershey after the child’s …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Forest Fires#Wildfire#State
UPI News

40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets spilled onto Pennsylvania highway

April 27 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning when an overturned tractor-trailer spilled its load of 40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets onto the roadway. Police said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and the vehicle overturned in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Teenage girl shot outside of Bronx NYCHA housing: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening; the teen was struck by a bullet while outside a Bronx NYCHA complex. Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at the corner of East 225 Street and Laconia Avenue, near the Edenwald NYCHA houses, about 7 p.m. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 charged with murder in Bronx fatal stabbing: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Two Bronx residents are accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man in the Bronx last week, authorities said. Rayshawn M. Ireland, 24, and Veronica R. Poole, 21, were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and manslaughter, police said. Ireland faces an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon, police said. […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Dies After Walking Into Burning Car: Witness

Questions surrounding a mysterious death consumed a New York City neighborhood Friday after a man was found dead inside a burned car. The car burst into flames on Intervale Avenue in the Bronx before the sun came up, around 5:30 a.m. All that remained hours later was the shell of a Toyota Camry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy