Douglas County, OR

Robbery victim relives terrifying experience after suspect granted clemency

By Mike Cerullo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNY, Ore. -- A man who was tied up and robbed at gunpoint while working at a Douglas County Pizza Hut more than two decades ago is reliving some of the most terrifying moments of his life after Gov. Kate Brown granted the suspect clemency. "I don't feel...

Little Bit in Oregon
3d ago

If it was her Daughter or Granddaughter he had killed or she had been robbed at gun point would she let him out! They can do and say what they all want to see and hear. I had read. somewhere that the parents didn't know he was even being releases Until they saw it on the news. Brown is no good. Get her out of there. She's worseless.

Ray
3d ago

So I’m sure the Governor sat down and talked to him for weeks to see he was good now, will be productive. If he comments another crime she should go on trial.

