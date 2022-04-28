ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. It is a move that shocked many, and in return for Brown and pick No. 100, Baltimore is receiving No. 23 overall, meaning that they are currently slated to have two first round picks for the second-consecutive year.

The first-round wideout was drafted in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma, and kept improving each season as a Raven. However, he also had crucial drops that were a frustrating part of his game, considering the potential that he has.

The third-year receiver had his best season as a Raven in 2021, amassing over 1000 receiving yards on 91 receptions and six touchdowns. With the team moving on from Brown, wide receiver becomes a much bigger need for Baltimore than it was just a few minutes after the team selected Kyle Hamilton at No. 14

