Ravens select S Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 overall pick

The Baltimore Ravens ended up keeping their pick at No. 14, and selected the best player available on the draft board in Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton wasn’t expected to be on the board when Baltimore was on the clock at No. 14, but the team used the best player available strategy to secure a player who will likely be a staple in their secondary for years to come. He offers range as well as great athleticism, and can be played at multiple different spots along a defense.