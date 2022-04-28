ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis of Ravens selection of S Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall

By Kevin Oestreicher
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens decided to keep their No. 14 overall pick, and it paid off in a big way. They were able to secure safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame with the selection, which was another “best player available” pick for the franchise.

Hamilton will pair up with safeties Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark in the Baltimore secondary, not to mention cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Safety was one of the deepest position on the Ravens’ roster entering the draft, but a player like Hamilton was too good to pass up.

The former Irish star is an athlete in every sense of the word. He can line up in multiple spots on the defensive side of the ball, and is a phenomenal run defender that is a willing tackler. He also has incredible ball skills, and can make plays happen just by being around the football.

Hamilton is a chess piece for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and an amazing one at that. He gives Baltimore another blue chip player on the defensive side of the ball, and should be a staple in the Ravens’ secondary for years to come.

