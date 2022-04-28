Carolina Panthers 2022 NFL Draft Guide - Day 1

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a wild, roller coaster ride of trades, surprises and heartfelt moments. Day one of the draft featured a blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, another deal between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, and surprises galore from the first 10 picks to the final 10. There were those perceived as winners, such as the New York Giants and Ravens, as well as those who made some puzzling selections, such as the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. But how did each team really do?

