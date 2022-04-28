ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers 2022 NFL Draft Guide - Day 1

Cover picture for the articleWant all the draft content you could possibly want? We've got it in one...

Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral

Memorable moments from the NFL Draft? CeeDee Lamb remembers. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to kick off, and some folks are having fun - via the official Twitter Sports page - with video memories. And yes, when the page asked fans to name the most...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Draft Grades For Every 1st-Round Pick

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a wild, roller coaster ride of trades, surprises and heartfelt moments. Day one of the draft featured a blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, another deal between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, and surprises galore from the first 10 picks to the final 10. There were those perceived as winners, such as the New York Giants and Ravens, as well as those who made some puzzling selections, such as the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. But how did each team really do?
NFL
PIX11

NFL Draft 2022: Jets and Giants first-round picks

LAS VEGAS (PIX11/AP) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and it’s expected to be a big night for the Jets and the Giants. The New York teams make up a combined four picks in the top 10 alone. The Jets have picks four and 10. The Giants have picks five and seven. […]
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

They say all good things come to those who wait, and in the Broncos’ case, their first selection came in the second round of this year’s 2022 NFL Draft. On Friday, Denver GM George Paton selected Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick that was originally acquired in the Von Miller trade with the Rams last fall.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

5 Grades for Chiefs’ First-Round Selection of Trent McDuffie

In a shocking draft night move, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up from their originally scheduled No. 29 slot in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After swapping with the New England Patriots, many expected Chiefs general manager Brett Veach to select Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson. Instead, he shocked the world and took a cornerback — Washington's Trent McDuffie.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bears Hit Three Needs with Plenty to Go

It was an eclectic mix: a dancer, a hitter and a runner. Make no mistake, the three players drafted Friday by the Bears in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft will help. "They're passionate about football, they're tough, they're team-oriented. They communicate really well. They're responsible, dependable," Bears GM Ryan Poles said. "All of those things that we've talked about, that we look for."
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Finding Broncos: E.J. Perry | QB | Brown

Went to the Shrine Game and stood out. Has a good build on his frame. Extremely capable when using his legs. Plays with good anticipation. Has good balance in his dropbacks and doesn't heavy set. Gives it his all no matter what. No question about his motor or competitive nature.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2022 NFL Draft l Run on wide receivers early in NFL draft

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. There's a run on wide receivers in the NFL draft. Picks 10, 11 and 12 were all pass catchers, starting with Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 10. His skills on sideline passes, plus breakaway speed and an ability to find the end zone all should help a young offense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Vikings Draft Speedy UNC Running Back Ty Chandler in Fifth Round

With their second pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 169 overall), the Vikings selected speedy North Carolina running back Ty Chandler. The first thing that stands out about Chandler is his 4.38 40 time, third-fastest among all RBs at the combine this year. That speed shows up when you watch his highlights, too.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Draft LB Damone Clark After LSU Star's Spinal Fusion Surgery

LSU linebacker Damone Clark has been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft - but he does not figure to be playing until 2023. Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery on Thursday, March 24, and will likely miss his rookie season...
DALLAS, TX

