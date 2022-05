LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for relatives of a woman who was homeless and stayed at the Catholic Action Center in Lexington. According to the coroner’s office, Mary Patricia Kitchens was born Oct. 31, 1957. She’s described as a white woman who was divorced. Her place of birth is unknown. The coroner’s office says Kitchens died at Nicholasville Nursing and Rehabilitation on April 27, 2022.

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO