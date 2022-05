Hermitage High School’s varsity softball team dominated John Marshall High 18-0 May 2. Winning pitcher A. Thompson twirled five scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and also homered and drove in five runs as part of a 2 for 4 effort at the plate to help the Panthers improve to 7-5 this season. C. Stapleton was 4 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBI, while M. Young was 3 for 4 with two RBI.

