Prescott, AZ

Spring camping trips make learning fun for all grades at La Tierra Community School

By Julie Jongsma, Director, La Tierra Community School
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, La Tierra Community School kicked off its grade-by-grade camping trip season with a third-grade trip to Walnut Creek Station. The class has been learning about plant adaptations as part of their second semester themed learning. While at the station, the kids got a visit from the Prescott National Forest...

