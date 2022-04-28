ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winds consistent through the weekend

By Doppler Dave Speelman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect winds to gust around 30 mph the next several days...

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
AccuWeather

Wet weather to provide drought relief across West

AccuWeather forecasters say the stormy pattern in the northwestern United States is starting up again as storms are expected to sweep through the region one by one. This can provide drought relief for the Northwest as rain and snow will fall throughout much of this week. "The Gulf of Alaska...
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A mostly great weekend, but our dry pattern begins to break down

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
Daily Mail

Two out of three isn't bad! Saturday and Monday set to see the best of the sunshine this bank holiday weekend with bright, dry weather and temperatures of up to 59F in the south as showers expected to spread across the country on Sunday

Saturday and Monday will see the best of the bank holiday weekend sunshine with bright, dry weather and temperatures set to reach up to 59F in the south - as showers are expected to spread across the country on Sunday. The bank holiday will 'reasonably pleasant' for most of the...
