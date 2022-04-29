ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

LOOK: Fans, players react to Jameson Williams being drafted by Detroit Lions

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AqOE_0fNk5zHi00
Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is now a member of the Detroit Lions after being selected by the franchise with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Lions seemed to really want Williams, as the front office maneuvered a rare in-divison trade with the Minnesota Vikings, who originally held the pick.

Williams was the fourth wide receiver selected — far from his projections as the best receiver in the 2022 class before tearing his ACL in the national championship game.

Fans, players and analysts were quick to take to Twitter to voice their opinions and commentary on the selection.

The Lions made moves to land Jamo

Bama showing love

Is Bryce Young to Detroit a possibility?

One can certainly imagine

Only time will tell

Mel Kiper respects the Tide

Built by Bama

Alabama furthers its case to be WRU

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Names The Only Team He’ll Play For In 2022

On Friday, Rob Gronkowski confirmed what many already expected for the 2022 season. It’s either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retirement for the all-time great tight end. “It’s just the Bucs,” Gronk said, per TMZ Sports. “Love that organization, man. Love the guys there. It’s family over there.”
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Alabama State
Local
Michigan Sports
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Acl#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
saturdaytradition.com

4-star DL from SEC country includes Ohio State in Top 6

Ohio State has made the Top 6 for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. Saturday, Stephiylan Green revealed the 6 schools he’s still considering for his commitment. In addition to Ohio State, the Rome, Ga. native included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss among those in the mix.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan basketball signee Jett Howard named MVP of all-star game

Competing against some of the most talented high school basketball players in the country, Michigan signee Jett Howard had the best performance of all. The incoming freshman and son of head coach Juwan Howard was named MVP of the Iverson Classic, held Saturday in Memphis, after scoring 20 points to lead his team to victory.
MEMPHIS, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy