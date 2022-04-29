LOOK: Fans, players react to Jameson Williams being drafted by Detroit Lions

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is now a member of the Detroit Lions after being selected by the franchise with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Lions seemed to really want Williams, as the front office maneuvered a rare in-divison trade with the Minnesota Vikings, who originally held the pick.

Williams was the fourth wide receiver selected — far from his projections as the best receiver in the 2022 class before tearing his ACL in the national championship game.

Fans, players and analysts were quick to take to Twitter to voice their opinions and commentary on the selection.

The Lions made moves to land Jamo

Bama showing love

Is Bryce Young to Detroit a possibility?

One can certainly imagine

Only time will tell

Mel Kiper respects the Tide

Built by Bama

Alabama furthers its case to be WRU