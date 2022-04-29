Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 28, 2022

The largest wildfire in April in Alaska in more than a quarter century has reached nearly 10,000 acres. The Alaska Division of Forestry is not currently taking any measures to fight the fire, which, on its current trajectory, is not threatening either the nearby town of Kewthluk or nearby Indigenous land. Still, the fire’s size is serving as another reminder of the immediate dangers of climate change as fire seasons across the country grow longer and more intense. “I do see it. I see smoke. It’s visible at times,” Kwethluk resident Boris Epchook told Alaska Public Media. Wind patterns have...
