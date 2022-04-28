ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

WATCH: The moment Evan Neal walks the stage as a New York Giant

By Sam Murphy
 4 days ago
(AP Photo/John Locher )

Former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal was selected with the seventh selection in the 2022 NFL draft by the New York Giants. The Giants were able to stay in place and let their man fall to them.

Neal donned the Giants’ blue for the first time as he marched to the podium to share an embrace with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. A confirmation of a lifetime of blood, sweat and tears that have all paid off.

Many regarded Neal as the best overall player in the draft, so to see him slide out of the top five comes as a surprise to all. Neal is one of the most versatile players in this draft as well, especially on the line, as he spent time at left tackle, right tackle and guard while playing for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

