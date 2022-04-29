Joel Embiid, 76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6

Joel Embiid scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 132-97 on Thursday night to win their first-round playoff series in six games.

James Harden added 22 points and 15 assists for the 76ers, who won the first three games of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series before dropping the next two.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Danny Green contributed 12 points.

The fourth-seeded 76ers will open the Eastern Conference semifinals on the road against the top-seeded Miami Heat on Monday.

Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam added 24 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and Scottie Barnes contributed 18.

The 76ers used a 37-17 third quarter to take a 21-point lead into the fourth.

Harden made a 3-pointer with 9:36 to play and Philadelphia led by 23 points. The 76ers went up 108-82 after Embiid’s layup with 8:31 to play. Georges Niang’s 3-pointer with 5:46 to go increased the margin to 28.

Embiid went to the bench for treatment on his face after Siakam’s elbow hit him on a driving layup with 3:58 to play. Siakam was called for a foul.

The lead reached 32 on Harris’ 3-pointer with 3:38 left, and the reserves came on.

Philadelphia led 34-29 after one quarter.

Boucher’s 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run that gave Toronto a 40-36 lead early in the second quarter. Embiid banked in a hook shot to tie the game at 46. Green’s 3-pointer from the right corner gave Philadelphia a three-point lead with 1:52 to play, and the 76ers led 62-61 at halftime.

Philadelphia took a 12-point lead early in the third quarter on Maxey’s successive 3-pointers. The gap reached 20 on Harden’s two free throws with 5:20 left that completed a 17-0 run. Harden’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 22 with 3:52 to go. The lead reached 23 points before the third quarter finished with Philadelphia leading 99-78.

Fred VanVleet (hip strain) did not play for Toronto.

