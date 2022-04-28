Bennett Gets Special Flight

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Garrett Wilson showed up to the red carpet of the 2022 NFL football draft in Las Vegas today in the most amazing outfit, including Prada combat boots that rendered him fully prepared to stomp out the competition. The 21-year-old Ohio State wide receiver was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with an 8th pick, and he showed up dressed for the best. He wore a two-toned gray and white blazer that featured corresponding pants....

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO