Vidalia, GA

Bennett Gets Special Flight

Waycross Journal-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDALIA — Never let it be said that University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is not enjoying the fruits of being a National Championship winning football player. The Pierce County native got the thrill of a lifetime...

www.wjhnews.com

Footwear News

Garrett Wilson Joins Atlanta Falcons in Prada Boots & Pearls at NFL Draft 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Garrett Wilson showed up to the red carpet of the 2022 NFL football draft in Las Vegas today in the most amazing outfit, including Prada combat boots that rendered him fully prepared to stomp out the competition. The 21-year-old Ohio State wide receiver was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with an 8th pick, and he showed up dressed for the best. He wore a two-toned gray and white blazer that featured corresponding pants....
ATLANTA, GA
WBKO

Malone Selected by Atlanta Falcons in Third Round of NFL Draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone heard his name called by his hometown team Friday in the 2022 NFL Draft when he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round with the 82nd overall pick. Malone is WKU’s first NFL Draft pick...
ATLANTA, GA
Forsyth County News

Forsyth Central honors 5 senior signees

Forsyth Central's boys soccer and swim & dive programs were represented Thursday at the school's spring signing ceremony, with five seniors signing their National Letters of Intent. Mina Lynch [Florida Tech], Mac Shefchunas [Berry College], Gabi Somoza [North Texas] and Kate Eaton [North Florida] signed to continue their swim &...
FORSYTH, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Viking soccer ends successful run

It was a great run for both the Northgate men’s and women’s soccer teams in 2022. After they both caught fire in the middle of the season, they both won two road playoff matches. Unfortunately, the Vikings Road to the final four went through Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
Orange Leader

BC’s Carpenter leaps her way to State in high jump

WEBSTER – Bridge City senior track standout Caryss Carpenter punched her ticket to the Class 4A State Track & Field Championships by winning the girls high jump at the 4A Region III Track & Field Championships at Challenger Stadium. Carpenter went a season best 5 feet, 6 inches to...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
The Georgia Sun

Meet Georgia’s 2023 Teacher of The Year

Michael Kobito, an AP Music Theory teacher and high school band director at Woodland High School in the Bartow County School System, is the 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year. State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the selection of Kobito at a banquet held tonight in LaGrange to celebrate all district Teachers of the Year.
GEORGIA STATE

