ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

On this day in 2017: Anthony Joshua beats Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKk8x_0fNjqKOg00

Anthony Joshua heralded the start of a new era of heavyweight boxing on this day in 2017 by stopping Wladimir Klitschko in 11 rounds.

In his 19th professional match-up in front of a post-war record British boxing crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium, Joshua made the third defence of his IBF title and also became the WBA champion.

He did come close to registering his first defeat after being knocked down in the sixth round following a huge right hand from Klitschko.

But, after getting back up, Joshua delivered a brutal uppercut followed by a barrage of punches which sent Klitschko to the canvas for a second time, before referee David Fields intervened with the Ukrainian unable to defend himself.

When asked post-fight if the victory topped winning Olympic Gold in 2012, Joshua said: “No. It is what it is: there’s one winner and one loser.

“I’m a champion outside the ring, first and foremost. The fighting is fun. I don’t box just for the belt, for the money, and I just enjoy it, the discipline.

“How am I feeling at the minute? Like I did before I won this fight. I’m happy, if anything, that it was a great fight, because there was a lot of hype, a lot of attention around the fight, and I’m glad it lived up to expectations.”

Klitschko admitted post-fight that he was surprised Joshua managed to recover from the sixth-round hit.

He said: “I thought he wouldn’t get up, he managed to get up. Respect. From that moment I felt he was out of gas and concentration. He recovered through the rounds.

“I could have done more to finish him off after he went down, but I was pretty sure, ‘This is going to be my night’ so I took my time.”

Klitschko announced his retirement from boxing in August 2017, three months after the defeat, marking the end of an era in which he and his brother Vitali had dominated the heavyweight division.

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Slap-Fighting Champ Vasily Kamotsky Shows Off Brutal Injuries After Bare Knuckle Boxing Fight

Face-slapping champion Vasily Kamotsky recently dabbled in a sport he’s not particularly known for. Kamotsky has been pushing the boundaries of entertainment. As a former Russian farmer turned slap fighting contestant, Kamotsky garnered a viral following on social media. He won a regional slap fighting competition in the country and became a YouTube superstar from his range of outrageous uploads.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Boxing Scene

Josh Taylor-Jose Zepeda Negotiations Ordered, WBC Purse Bid on May 24

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor has a lot of options - but it appears that he won't hold all four of the major belts at 140-pounds for too much longer. Last week, the World Boxing Association (WBA) held a purse bid for Taylor's mandatory fight with Alberto Puello. It was won by TGB Promotions, on behalf of Puello, and they were the only bidder present.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

UFC Champion Calls Out Ronda Rousey For A Fight

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Boxing Ring#Combat#British#Ibf#Wba#Ukrainian
SkySports

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson: Stevenson delivers Canelo jibe while Valdez insists 'timing is right' for unification bout

Shakur Stevenson called Oscar Valdez's bluff as he braced himself for a war when the two meet in their unification fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The pair both enter the fight defending undefeated records alongside their world titles, Valdez having won 23 of his 30 fights by stoppage and Stevenson 17-0 after nine knockouts and eight victories by decision.
NFL
The Guardian

Barry and Eddie Hearn look back: ‘When I turned 16 he took took me to a boxing ring and we sparred. It was pretty violent!’

Barry and Eddie Hearn are the heavyweight promoters and hype-men responsible for some of the biggest moments in sporting history. Dagenham-born Barry rocketed the status of sports such as snooker, poker, darts and boxing, and is the founder of TV promotion company Matchroom Sport. Eddie, now chairman, found his feet representing golfers, before becoming the first boxing promoter to strike a $1bn streaming deal. Barry’s autobiography, My Life: Knockouts, Snookers, Bullseyes, Tight Lines and Sweet Deals, is released on 28 April.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Stephen Thompson kindly calls out Diaz brothers: ‘Who wouldn’t love a good striking battle?’

Stephen Thompson has seen the Diaz Bat-signal flying high in the combat sky and he’s ready to answer the call. The past few months have been exceedingly difficult for Nate Diaz as he tries to lock down his next trip to the Octagon. Diaz has many potential matchups at his disposal — including a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and a grudge match with Dustin Poirier — but the Stockton native hasn’t been able to finalize a deal. Diaz only has one fight left on his current UFC contract so the promotion is taking a cautious and calculated approach to his next fight.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Signs New Multi-fight Deal Ahead Of Zhang Weili Rematch: ‘It’s Not Only About The Money’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk revealed that she had just signed a new deal with the UFC. The former champion makes a shocking confession about how she does business. Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most famous UFC stalwarts and she doesn’t want to change one bit of it. Ahead of her highly-anticipated rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 275, Jedrzejczyk officially sealed her future with the UFC by singing a fresh set of terms with the company.
UFC
Larry Brown Sports

Rapper Drake places monster bet on first WR to be drafted

Drake has a good feeling about a specific player becoming the first wide receiver off the board at the position during the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday morning, the Canadian rapper posted a screenshot of a bet slip on his Instagram story showing that he wagered $100,000 on USC’s Drake London to be the first wide receiver taken.
NFL
MiddleEasy

Khabib Nurmagomedov Urges Kamaru Usman To Secure Fight With Canelo Alvarez

Khabib Nurmagomedov encouraged his friend Kamaru Usman to continue pursuing a big money fight against Canelo Alvarez. Usman and his manager Ali Abdelaziz have been calling out Alvarez and got in a brief exchange online. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged current UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman to...
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy