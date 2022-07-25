Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Everything we know so far

Thanks to Samsung's design and software expertise, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the undisputed leader when it comes to Android smartwatches. But leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 make it look pretty similar to last year's model, making it fair to ask what changes you can expect.

Allegedly, Samsung will revamp the Galaxy Watch 5's battery life, bundle in a new health sensor, and replace the "Classic" design with a brand-new, ultra-large "Pro" model with premium materials, but no rotating bezel.

While some of the changes sound promising, we have yet to hear about new performance upgrades or software features, and the loss of the Classic design will disappoint many users. We expect to learn more official info from Samsung in August, which will give us a clearer picture of what to expect.

Google will soon release its new Pixel Watch , and most of the top Wear OS watches will get Wear OS 3 as soon as this summer. Samsung will have a lot to prove to retain its Wear OS crown.

Below, we'll break down when we expect the Galaxy Watch 5 to arrive, how it'll differ from the Galaxy Watch 4 , and everything else you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Design and models

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be the last "Classic" watch with a rotating bezel. (Image credit: Future)

We're big fans of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which has a more traditional, stylish look and a useful rotating bezel for navigating through Wear OS. But recent rumors have indicated Samsung will abandon its Classic design for the Galaxy Watch 5.

A recent leak suggested Samsung will sell three Galaxy Watch 5 models, codenamed Heart-S , Heart-L , and Heart-Pro . The first two models correspond with the two standard Galaxy Watch 4 case sizes, while the third "Pro" model will have a massive battery and a titanium case — and possibly even sapphire glass.

It appears all three watches will use the same capacitive touch bezel as the base Galaxy Watch 4. The Heart-S case size will likely be 40mm, while the Heart-L would fall at 44mm — both the same size as the Galaxy Watch 4 models.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will likely match the larger Watch 4 Classic case size at 46mm, though it could be larger. As we'll discuss below, it's rumored to have a massive battery increase, which you'd assume would correspond with an especially large case.

Leaked Galaxy Watch 5 renders (Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles)

A recent leak of Galaxy Watch 5 renders gave us a proper look at the watch's alleged appearance. They look largely similar to the Galaxy Watch 4, but the renders confirm that the Pro model will lack a physical rotating bezel and looks particularly thick compared to the stock Galaxy Watch 5, presumably to squeeze a larger battery inside.

If you're looking for more "Pro" evidence, the Samsung Health beta app leaked its existence by adding support for the "Samsung Galaxy Watch5" and "Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro." And both thumbnail images show a similar look to the Galaxy Watch 4, which differs from the 4 Classic, adding further evidence that the Pro won't sport a rotating bezel.

We also likely know all of the Galaxy Watch 5 colors based on an Evan Blass leak. The 40mm model may have Graphite, Silver, or Pink Gold; Graphite, Silver, or Blue for the 44mm; and Black or Gray Titanium for the 45mm Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Specs and sensors

(Image credit: Daniel Bader / Android Central)

Samsung made some significant upgrades with the Galaxy Watch 4, in terms of both performance and health sensors. But there's reason to assume the Galaxy Watch 5 will be more of an iterative upgrade.

First, the processor: While we've heard no rumors on this front, we believe it'll use the same Exynos W920 chip as last year's watch. We've heard no rumors about Samsung working on a new chip, and it used the same Exynos 9110 chip for the first three generations of Galaxy Watches. That's why we wouldn't be surprised if it stuck to the W920 for another year or two.

The Galaxy Watch 4 uses 1.5GB of RAM and has 16GB of storage. Given most Android smartwatches only have 1GB of RAM, 1.5GB is arguably plenty, and Samsung may stick to the same memory as before. We've heard the Pixel Watch could use a 2GB/32GB build with the older 9110 chip, so it's possible Samsung will upgrade here as well. Currently, however, we suspect it'll stick to the status quo.

Instead, Samsung will likely increase the battery size in the Galaxy Watch 5. One battery leak suggested the smallest model would have a 276mAh battery, nearly 30mAh more than the cell found in the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4. And a second battery leak disclosed that the larger model would have a 391mAh battery, 30mAh more than the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm.

Could the Galaxy Watch 5 match the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS with its 3-day battery life? (Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

As for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, a separate battery capacity leak indicated this model would have a 572mAh battery, about the size of the battery in the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS .

Where the Galaxy Watch 4 only lasts a day or two on average, the large TicWatch consistently persists for three days even with 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen tracking. Of course, with a battery this size, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may be just as bulky and heavy as the Pro 3 Ultra by necessity.

Across all three models, we'll apparently see twice-as-fast charging speeds compared to the Galaxy Watch 4, jumping from 5W to 10W. That'll ensure your Galaxy Watch 5 spends less time charging and more time on your wrist.

In terms of Galaxy Watch 5 sensors, we have every reason to believe it'll retain the same 3-in-1 BioActive sensor with optical heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure, ECG, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis . That's already better than most smartwatches besides the Fitbit Sense . But could it add one more sensor?

Back in March, we heard the Galaxy Watch 5 could also receive an infrared thermometer , which could be used to track your skin temperature overnight and help to judge sleep quality and health.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo contradicted this claim, tweeting that Samsung "might not" use the sensor "due to algorithm limitations." But a more recent Samsung Health beta leak showed a reference to a "skin temperature during sleep" toggle that would "forecast your cycle more accurately." So signs point to Samsung having solved its algorithm problem.

Otherwise, unless Samsung adds an EDA sensor for stress monitoring, there isn't much left that the company could add. Its sensor suite is fairly definitive.

We know for certain the Galaxy Watch 5 will also share these traits with its predecessor: 5ATM and IP68 water/dust protection, MIL-STD-810G protection, NFC, built-in GPS, and a Super AMOLED display. But we're otherwise uncertain what other improvements Samsung will make.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Software

(Image credit: Daniel Bader / Android Central)

The Galaxy Watch 5 recently appeared in Samsung's Wearable app . Beyond all the recent leaks, this gives us a clear sign that the new watch is on its way and will use the same app as its predecessor.

Samsung's take on Wear OS 3 is a hybrid form of Google's Wear OS and its own Tizen / One UI Watch platform, taking elements of both. Given Google is still developing Wear OS 3 in preparation for a launch on the Pixel Watch and other Fossil and Mobvoi watches, we certainly shouldn't expect Samsung to use "Wear OS 4."

That being said, don't assume Samsung will stand pat with its software. In fact, the South Korean company recently announced its first One UI Watch beta program , which will kick off on June 2 for Galaxy Watch 4 owners.

Just as Google tests new features with its Android beta every year, Samsung evidently wants to let its die-hard fans try out experimental watch features months in advance of when the next watch ships. So if you want a sneak peek at the Galaxy Watch 5, you may want to sign up.

Samsung recently added Google Assistant to the Galaxy Watch 4, so you can expect it on the 2022 wearable as well. The same goes for other Google apps like Maps and Keep.

Otherwise, we're hoping Samsung revamps the GW5's fitness features . With Google adding Fitbit support to Wear OS 3 and Apple adding in-depth running metrics, Samsung could feel the pressure to make its own fitness upgrades.

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

Courtesy of leaker Jon Prosser, we have a tentative Galaxy Watch 5 announcement and release date. According to Prosser, Samsung will hold a Galaxy event on August 10 launching the Galaxy Z Fold 4 , Galaxy Z Flip 4 , Watch 5, and Watch 5 Pro.

Galaxy Watch 5 preorders will open that day (August 10), and all models will ship on August 26 — assuming Prosser's leak is accurate.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 each launched sometime in August, four years in a row. That gives the weight of history to Prosser's claim.

As for pricing, our first Galaxy Watch 5 price leak gave us approximate costs in euro for the 40mm, 44mm, and 45mm models: €300, €350, and €490.

For comparison, the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm ($250/€270) and 44mm ($280/€300) were slightly more affordable at launch last year, and are frequently found on sale today. Evidently, Samsung could price its watches closer to more premium competitors like the Apple Watch series this year.

Samsung will also sell an LTE upgrade for the Galaxy Watch 5 for (we suspect) a $30 surcharge.

As for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price, it will allegedly cost much more than the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ($380). But considering a titanium Apple Watch Series 7 costs at least $800, a $500 titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro wouldn't be quite as extravagant — though it does cast doubt on whether it will sport premium sapphire glass, as the rumors suggest.

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 wishlist

It's 2022, and many of us are either looking for fresh starts or improvements to various areas of our lives, including the tech we use. Of course, Samsung is one of the largest technology companies in the world, so there are high hopes for it.

With the Galaxy Watch 4 ushering in a new era for Samsung in its wearable lineage by dropping the homegrown Tizen OS in favor of Wear OS 3, of course, there were bound to be some bumps in the road. Despite these hiccups, the Galaxy Watch 4 series are fantastic smartwatches. This is thanks to excellent build quality, some of the most advanced health monitoring sensors, and many more reasons.

But despite its technical excellence, the Galaxy Watch 4 series had its issues. That's why we're hoping the Galaxy Watch 5 makes some upgrades and retains its position as the best Android smartwatch available. With that in mind, here are a few changes we're hoping Samsung has in its sights for the Galaxy Watch 5.

Better battery life and faster charging

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Longer-lasting batteries aren't a wishlist item for Samsung alone. It is something we want across the board in terms of smartwatches. But, we're talking about one of the most advanced technology companies globally, and we expect more from it. It shouldn't be too much to ask that our smartwatch gets at least two days of use between charges while using the device to its full potential — yet here we are.

Along with extending battery life, Samsung needs to up its charging game.

If you use a Wear OS watch, you know that you'll need to charge it every night. Because unless you use one of Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro devices, you won't be able to utilize your watch for sleep tracking — assuming it supports it — without charging it. To be fair, the TicWatch Pro watches achieve a long battery life by employing dual-layer screen technology.

Getting long battery life from a small computer on the wrist is a tough task, but along with solving that puzzle — please give us faster charging. While wireless charging is a great feature, Samsung's implementation is slow. To go from 0 to 100, you'll need about two hours to reach that point. Though it's a different technology, the Fossil Gen 6 can get a full day's use with less than 30 minutes on the charger — there's no reason Samsung can't at least match this on the Galaxy Watch 5.

Open up health monitoring features outside of Samsung phones

(Image credit: Daniel Bader / Android Central)

For years, Samsung wearables have required a plethora of separate apps to function on phones not made by Samsung. So while you could use your Tizen-based watch on any Android smartphone, it would work better, and in some cases, have more features on Samsung branded devices. Unfortunately, that didn't get resolved entirely with the Galaxy Watch 4 running Wear OS — and that needs to change.

Samsung watches have long offered advanced health monitoring features, and the move to Wear OS should bring that to everyone.

To take advantage of the ECG or blood pressure monitoring if available in your country, you need to be using a Samsung phone. There's no reason that a feature with the potential to save someone's life should only work with a particular brand of phone. When the FDA approved ECG monitoring for Samsung watches in September 2020, it required a separate app for this feature, and there are no reasons why this app and feature can't work on any Android phone.

In addition to opening up these features to be accessed by all Android phone users, it would be great to see the Galaxy Watch 5 be the device that finally brings blood pressure monitoring to the U.S. This, of course, isn't entirely up to Samsung as it requires FDA approval, but it's a feature that can have a significant impact on people's well-being. Hopefully, since the feature recently became available in Canada , it will be in the U.S. soon. By combining it with heart rate, blood oxygen, and the BIA sensor from the Galaxy Watch 4, the next iteration of Samsung's smartwatch could be incredible.

Cohesive app design language

(Image credit: Google )

Yes, we know that this is an issue with Wear OS and not the future Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. But, Samsung is co-developing the operating system with Google, and if it wants to have its smartwatches in the same conversation as what Apple offers — this needs to happen.

Wear OS has offered a relatively robust app catalog, but the quality and style of those apps are all over the place.

Samsung smartwatches reside in the premium tier, and users should expect a premium experience, one that Apple Watch users have enjoyed for years. Samsung nailed hardware long ago, and even its Tizen OS had some premium aspects. Unfortunately, one of those wasn't the apps.

By creating a cohesive app design language, Samsung and Google can offer users and developers the chance to use applications that perform and look great. For example, apps on the Apple Watch complement the hardware and provide consistency across the catalog. Wear OS watches come in various shapes and sizes, but by creating a common language and setting app standards, watches like the Galaxy Watch 5 can further improve their premium stance.

Offer an LTE version that actually works

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

One of the main reasons I returned my Galaxy Watch 4 LTE was because it, like many prior Samsung cellular watches, was a disaster when the LTE radio was active. These types of watches are supposed to offer the ability to leave our phone behind and still be able to receive notifications, calls, track workouts, and more. But Samsung has had a history of its LTE smartwatches struggling in several ways.

When paying a premium price to have the luxury of a cellular connection on a smartwatch, it's a feature that should be accessible.

When I tried to use my Galaxy Watch 4 on a run, it couldn't stay powered on long enough to track my workout. After powering off multiple times due to overheating, I left the watch off. That is unacceptable. Unfortunately, even when trying to leave my phone behind, not during a workout, and utilize a feature I bought the watch for, it would overheat. The Galaxy Watch 5 needs to resolve this issue.

Samsung develops the impressive hardware that we see and the internal parts that run the devices. There are many factors that come into play when dealing with cellular radios. Still, Samsung can achieve a smartwatch that can offer proper LTE connectivity, should it be a priority. If Samsung doesn't, and it chooses to continue down the current path, just leave LTE out of the Galaxy Watch 5 entirely.

The first try was good, but the second will be better

(Image credit: Android Central)

Even though, after two tries, the Galaxy Watch 4 didn't do enough to impress me , Samsung makes some of the best Android smartwatches . It gives other brands something to shoot for just as they continue to push Samsung. Wear OS gained a lot of mindshare when Samsung switched to it, and both are better for it. But the Galaxy Watch 5 has plenty of room for improvement.

Samsung's first swing at a Wear OS watch went very well in many ways. It didn't just slap on a different OS with the Galaxy Watch 4; it also brought in improved health monitoring features along with some new ones. The second attempt for its Wear OS 3 smartwatch needs to push the envelope in some areas and enhance the basics like battery life. The Galaxy Watch 5 will definitely be one to keep an eye out for, along with some other areas that Samsung needs to do better in 2022 .

