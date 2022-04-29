ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

Caputo hires assistant men’s basketball coach with DMV roots

GW Hatchet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen’s basketball Head Coach Chris Caputo hired an assistant coach Wednesday, as the program looks to continue to build back its staff for the upcoming season. Brenden Straughn, an assistant coach from St. Joseph’s, will join the team’s coaching staff with strong ties to the DMV after coaching Team Takeover –...

www.gwhatchet.com

Arizona Sports

Former Sun Devil G Jay Heath transfers to Georgetown

Arizona State men’s basketball’s second-leading scorer from last season, Jay Heath, is transferring to Georgetown, the school announced Saturday morning. Heath played one season with ASU after two years at Boston College. The 6-foot-3 guard scored 10.6 points per game and shot 43% from deep for the Sun...
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheriff: James Madison University softball star's death an apparent suicide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — The death of a James Madison softball star has been classified as an apparent suicide, but Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Wednesday that an investigation into the death is continuing.School president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne announced the death of 20-year-old Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, in a news release Tuesday. They provided no details."The official report from the medical examiner's office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time," Hutcheson said in an...
HARRISONBURG, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC12

Nationals, UVA great Zimmerman gets day in the Commonwealth

(WDBJ) - The University of Virginia’s own Ryan Zimmerman, who went on to become the Washington Nationals’ first-ever draft choice ahead of a long, storied career, was recognized by Governor Glenn Youngkin with a “Ryan Zimmerman Day” proclamation. “The Commonwealth’s own Ryan Zimmerman is a baseball...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s Red-White spring game

After 15 practices, Maryland football came together Saturday afternoon for its annual Red-White spring game, which provided the public a first glimpse of the team. The Terps are still a work-in-progress, but standout performances from transfer receiver Jacob Copeland and running backs Roman Hemby and Colby McDonald provided optimism for the fall. Here are three takeaways from Maryland’s spring ...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
