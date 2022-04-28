ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Another good WR coming to NFC West

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hnVr_0fNjdBhk00

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing another talented wide receiver to the NFC West. During the first-round of the NFL draft, the Cardinals sent the No. 23 pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall selection.

Brown has a ton of speed and gives the Cardinals a deep threat alongside the always excellent DeAndre Hopkins. He went No. 25 overall to the Ravens in the 2019 draft and struggled to put together No. 1 WR production.

In three seasons he played in 46 games and posted 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. Last year he broke out with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is very familiar with Brown after the two spent two years together at the University of Oklahoma in 2017 and 2018. In that second year when Murray took over as the starting QB, Brown put up 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns on 75 receptions – all career highs.

Brown joins a division that already features Hopkins, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. The 49ers secondary will have its hands full in each of its six divisional matchups in 2022. Adding more help in the draft may be imperative to their success this season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

The Eagles entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz). Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Lockett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Bears' fifth-round pick OT Braxton Jones

The Chicago Bears finally made their first selection on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft, selecting Southern Utah offensive tackle Braxton Jones with the 168th overall pick. Jones has played both left and right tackle, but he’s played primarily at left tackle during his career. Last season, Jones had 11 starts at left tackle and was named first-team All-Big Sky and an All-FCS player.
CEDAR CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfc West#Nfl Draft#49ers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfl#The Baltimore Ravens#Wr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren’t finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn’t hear their name called during the draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos draft results: View the team's 2022 draft class

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft this weekend. Here’s a quick look at the team’s draft class. The Broncos did not address right tackle or inside linebacker in the draft, perhaps a sign that the team is confident in Billy Turner and Jonas Griffith going into the 2022 season. Besides OT and LB, though, Denver did check off needs at pass rusher, TE, CB, DL and returner.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The post-draft, still-too-early 2022 NFL power rankings

Two-hundred-and-sixty-two brand new players found their way onto NFL rosters, at least temporarily, in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hundreds more have earned training camp invitations and modest, unguaranteed deals as undrafted free agents. That infusion of talent will serve as the foundation for playoff runs across the league. There are...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy