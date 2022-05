Have you noticed a weird noise coming from your 2022 Toyota Highlander? You are not the only one! See what others have to say. When I drive, I like to have a quite cabin with no outside noise. Unfortunately, my 2012 Prius sounds like a plane about to take off from the inside. However, I think it’s safe to say that cars are getting more quitter than they used to be. From features like sound dampening technology to a simple whether strip to keep the highway noise out, cars are getting quitter…unless you have a weird seal.

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO