The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team has brought on a big commit in the form of left handed shooter Luke Johnson. The forward played with the USHL's Lincoln Stars in Nebraska last season putting up 31 points, on 15 goals and 17 assists, in 57 games. Johnson, who grew up in St. Cloud, is also a stout penalty killer.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO