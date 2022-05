The division championship banner will arrive eventually, but that's not a today worry for the Stockton Heat. Looking back on the record-setting regular season enjoyed by the Heat en route to the Pacific crown, can happen in the offseason. For now, it's a clean slate, back to 0-0 and the challenge of earning it all over again, but this time with a clear roadmap on how to grasp the ultimate goal.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO