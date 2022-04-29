ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans take defensive back, offensive lineman and add picks on first day of the draft

By Roger Wallace
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Louisiana State University cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been taken by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Texans have had a pick in the first round.

Stingley had six interceptions and broke up 15 passes as a freshman in 2019, but has played just 10 games in the last two seasons because of injuries. He played three games last season before having foot surgery.

Stingley was dazzling in his pro day earlier this month, running a 4.37 40-yard dash. His 38 1/2 inch vertical jump and 10-2 broad jump with both best among his position drills.

Because of Deshaun Watson’s trade to the Browns, the Texans had a second first round pick.

Originally the 13th pick, the Texans traded back two spots with the Eagles for the 15th pick as well as a fourth round and two 5th round picks. With the 15th pick the Texans selected Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green. Green is a two-time All-American with the Aggies and went to Atascocita High School in Humble.

