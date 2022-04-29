ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Lake Travis High School product Garrett Wilson drafted in first round by Jets

By Roger Wallace
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILUpZ_0fNiKYIH00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis High School and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson was drafted with the 10th overall all-pick in the NFL draft by the New York Jets on Thursday. Wilson is the second Lake Travis High School graduate in five years to get drafted in the first round. Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, is to be selected in the first round.

Wilson was a first team All-American in the 2021 season at Ohio State University, with 70 receptions for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wilson’s 143 catches in three seasons — 2020 was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic — tied for eighth all-time at Ohio State.

At Lake Travis, Wilson caught 220 passes for 3,639 yards and 57 touchdowns.. As a sophomore, Wilson caught 53 passes for 699 yards and 12 touchdowns as Lake Travis won their sixth state championship.

Wilson was the second receiver selected, two picks behind Drake London from the University of Southern California to the Falcons. Then it was back-to-back Buckeye pass catchers, with Wilson to the Jets followed by Chris Olave to the Saints.

Wilson was the Jets second first round pick, they selected defensive back Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner from Cincinnati with the fourth overall pick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Kyle Rittenhouse shows interest in attending Texas university

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle Rittenhouse could become an Aggie. Rittenhouse is moving on after a jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges in connection with a protest shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. He killed two men and wounded another. Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense after each of the men attacked […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Travis High School#Nfl Draft#Ohio State University#American Football#Sports#The New York Jets#All American#Buckeye
KXAN

‘There’s hope’: 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back

MIAMI (AP) — The best that Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers could offer Saturday about Joel Embiid’s possible availability for the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Miami was a two-word answer. “There’s hope,” Rivers said. For now, Philadelphia will cling to that. The 76ers and Heat both...
NBA
KXAN

Cowboys finalize 2022 draft class with Oklahoma State LB

LAS VEGAS (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys used their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to add an Oklahoma State Cowboy to their ranks at the linebacker position. With Pick 193 in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Devin Harper, linebacker from Oklahoma State.
STILLWATER, OK
KXAN

Giannis triple-double helps Bucks beat Celtics 101-89

BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had already picked up his dribble and spent half of a Eurostep when he realized he had nowhere to go with the ball. Instead of attempting an off-balance shot or passing to a well-guarded teammate, the two-time NBA MVP flicked the ball high off the backboard, then followed it to the rim for a slam dunk.
BOSTON, MA
KXAN

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “Today we sisters experienced a...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
KXAN

KXAN

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy