Lake Travis High School product Garrett Wilson drafted in first round by Jets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis High School and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson was drafted with the 10th overall all-pick in the NFL draft by the New York Jets on Thursday. Wilson is the second Lake Travis High School graduate in five years to get drafted in the first round. Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, is to be selected in the first round.

Wilson was a first team All-American in the 2021 season at Ohio State University, with 70 receptions for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wilson’s 143 catches in three seasons — 2020 was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic — tied for eighth all-time at Ohio State.

At Lake Travis, Wilson caught 220 passes for 3,639 yards and 57 touchdowns.. As a sophomore, Wilson caught 53 passes for 699 yards and 12 touchdowns as Lake Travis won their sixth state championship.

Wilson was the second receiver selected, two picks behind Drake London from the University of Southern California to the Falcons. Then it was back-to-back Buckeye pass catchers, with Wilson to the Jets followed by Chris Olave to the Saints.

Wilson was the Jets second first round pick, they selected defensive back Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner from Cincinnati with the fourth overall pick.

