Click here to read the full article. “I am absolutely horrified by what the majority of Supreme Court of the United States plans to do to women’s rights in this country,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. “As a woman this is personal. This is something that we have fought against for me entire lives. This was a battle for my mother’s generation, a battle my generation, my daughter’s generation and, it seems like even my three-day old grandchild Sophia’s generation will have to be fighting this same fight. Something we thought we had put to bed a long time...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO