KINGSPORT — Making the most important play of a baseball game is one thing, but producing perhaps the biggest play of the year is quite another. David Crockett right fielder Ethan Swift threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday, enabling the Pioneers to turn the Big 5 Conference on its ear one more time with a 2-1 victory over Dobyns-Bennett at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO